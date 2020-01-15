Income of 6 national political parties: BJP tops list with 2/3rd share

BJP accounted for almost two-thirds of the total income -- Rs 3,698.66 crore -- generated by six national parties, including Congress, in 2018-19 in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections while it kept almost 60% in its coffers without spending.

An analysis by private election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) of the 2018-19 audit reports of the six national parties -- BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPI(M), BSP and CPI -- showed that except for CPI(M), all other parties had a rise in its income. NCP, the seventh national party, is not included in the analysis as its audit report was not available on the Election Commission website.

Of the Rs 3,698.66 crore income these parties generated through various means, including the controversial electoral bond route, they spent only Rs 1,617.57 crore, keeping the rest 56.27% with itself.

The ruling BJP reported the maximum income of Rs 2,410.08 crore (up from Rs 1,027.34 crore in 2017-18), which was 65.16% of the total, while it spent only Rs 1005.33 crore. Between these two fiscals, the saffron party increased its income by 134.59%.

Congress, the main opposition party, showed a 360.97% increase in its income from Rs 199.15 crore to s 918.03 crore while it did not spend 48.81% of the money it generated during the last fiscal.

When it comes to non-spending, Trinamool Congress has the highest share -- 94.03% of Rs 192.65 crore it generated remained unspent in 2018-19 while the biggest spenders were CPI, CPI(M) and BSP. CPI could save only 19.02% of Rs 7.15 crore while CPI(M) could save only 24.57% of Rs 100.96 crore and BSP only 29.96% of 69.79 crore. CPI(M)'s income declined from Rs 104.84 crore to Rs 100.96 crore.

According to the analysis, the expenditure showed that BJP spent 78.92% or Rs 792.39 crore on the election and general propaganda while Congress spent Rs 308.96 crore (65.75%) on the same.

CPI(M) and CPI were the only parties that had spent under the heading 'administrative and employees cost' than election expenditure. CPI(M)'s spending in this regard was around 88% of its total income while for CPI, it was around 84%.

The main source of funding was through the electoral bond, as reported in DH on Monday. BJP received Rs 53.92 crore as interest from the bank followed by BSP (Rs 38.86 crore and CPI-M (Rs 20.58 crore). Congress got Rs 55.60 lakh in this regard while Trinamool had Rs 60.20 crore.

The ADR report also said its RTI application to SBI showed that Rs 2,539.58 crore worth electoral bonds were redeemed by all parties in 2018-19 and 76% of this went to the six national parties.

"Some of the national parties have expressed great concern and have been highly critical of the Electoral Bonds Scheme, 2018. They criticise the scheme at every public debate possible and one national party has even filed a PIL against the Electoral Bonds Scheme, 2018. However, it is ironic that these same parties continue to accept donations via electoral bonds," it said.