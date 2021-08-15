Independence Day: Key announcements by PM Narendra Modi

Celebrating the 75th Independence Day on Sunday and outlining the roadmap for a new and assertive India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a slew of development programmes. Here are the key announcements by the Prime Minister:

* In his eighth consecutive address from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 75th Independence Day, Modi said India will launch the 'Pradhan Mantri Gatishakti National Master Plan', which will help local manufacturers turn globally competitive and also develop possibilities of new future economic zones. He also said India is fighting the challenges of terrorism and expansionism with great courage and astuteness. He asserted that India does not hesitate in taking tough decisions and has the political will to do so.

* Modi said that India takes pride in having the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination programme and more than 54 crore people have already taken the vaccine doses. He lauded those involved in vaccine manufacturing in the country, saying India did not have to depend on others for vaccines due to their efforts.

* The Prime Minister said over 4.5 crore new households received piped water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the last two years.

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that preparations were underway for holding Assembly elections in the future in Jammu and Kashmir and the work on re-drawing of constituencies was progressing well.

* Stressing that shrinking farm sizes is a challenge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there is a need to increase the "collective power" of small farmers -- who account for more than 80 per cent of the farming community -- with new facilities in the coming years.

* He said a new history of connectivity is being written in India’s northeast, is being borne out to a large extent by a slew of railway projects which are being undertaken in the region. During his speech, Modi announced that work to connect state capitals in the region with railway lines will be completed soon.

* India is the only country in the group of G-20 countries that are moving fast towards achieving its climate goals, Modi said, asserting that it is giving equal emphasis to environmental security as to national security.

* He said that new airports were being constructed and far-flung areas of the country connected through the UDAN scheme at an unprecedented speed.

* Women must feel safe and respected from street to workplace and for ensuring this, the administration, police and judicial system, along with every citizen, need to fulfil their responsibility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

* Stressing that he has full faith in the youth of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this is a "can do generation", which can achieve every goal.