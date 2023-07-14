Independent candidate joins AAP after winning panchayat elections in West Bengal

Independent candidate joins AAP after winning WB polls

Nazrina Bibi who won from booth number 6/239 of Atiabari-1 Panchayat of Dinhata joined the AAP.

  • Jul 14 2023, 23:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An Independent candidate who won the Panchayat elections in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Friday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a party official said.

Nazrina Bibi who won from booth number 6/239 of Atiabari-1 Panchayat of Dinhata joined the AAP in the presence of AAP Cooch Behar district in-charge Amitava Debnath, he said.

"Independent winning candidate of booth number 6/239 of Atiabari-1 Panchayat of Dinhata, Cooch Behar joined our party today. The joining will be a major boost for the party," the party official said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress won all 20 Zila Parishads in the three-tier panchayat system, bagging 880 seats, while its nearest rival BJP won 31 seats of the total 928.

The Congress-Left Front alliance secured 15 seats while others won the remaining two seats.

The TMC emerged victorious in over 6,450 panchayat samiti seats. The BJP has won nearly 1,000 seats, while the CPI(M) and the Congress have won over 180 and 260 seats.

The TMC also bagged over 35,000 gram panchayat seats out of the total 63,219. 

West Bengal
India News
AAP

