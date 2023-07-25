I.N.D.I.A biased, speaks only on Manipur: Himanta

I.N.D.I.A biased, speaking only on Manipur incident: Himanta

Sarma has been engaged in constant Twitter jibes against the 26-party opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Jul 25 2023, 19:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 19:37 ist
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Credit: PTI Photo

 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday alleged that the "problem" with Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) is that it is "biased" and is speaking "only against the Manipur incident" and not about what is happening in other states.

Replying to a tweet by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that the alliance will help heal Manipur and rebuild the idea of India in the state, the Chief Minister said, ''Mr Gandhi, this inherent bias is precisely the problem of I.N.D.I.A. Speak only against Manipur and punish those who speak for others''.

''In Bharat, our allegiance is towards each and every citizen - be it Manipur, or Rajasthan or West Bengal or in Assam. BHARAT will win, BHARAT has to win'', Sarma tweeted. Gandhi had earlier tweeted, ''Call us whatever you want, Mr Modi. We are India. We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people. We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur''.

Also read | 'Forgot to update...': Assam CM explains replacing India with Bharat in Twitter bio

Sarma has been engaged in constant Twitter jibes against the 26-party opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A, formed on July 18 at Bengaluru, and had said that the British had given the name India to the country and the fight should be to free the nation from "colonial legacies". The Chief Minister even went on to change his bio on the microblogging site to 'Chief Minister of Assam, Bharat' from the earlier Chief Minister of Assam, India.

The Congress had hit back at Sarma for criticising opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A for choosing a "colonial" name, saying he should tell this to the Prime Minister who gave names such as 'Skill India' and 'Start-up India' for government schemes.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Manipur
Assam
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Congress
I.N.D.I.A
BJP
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

IIT-Kharagpur updates curricula in line with NEP 2020

IIT-Kharagpur updates curricula in line with NEP 2020

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

'Off The Record': Trevor Noah's India tour in September

'Off The Record': Trevor Noah's India tour in September

UP fishermen kill Gangetic dolphin, eat it; booked

UP fishermen kill Gangetic dolphin, eat it; booked

AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry

AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry

Satwik-Chirag pair bags career-best world no. 2 ranking

Satwik-Chirag pair bags career-best world no. 2 ranking

 