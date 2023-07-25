I.N.D.I.A biased, speaking only on Manipur incident: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday alleged that the "problem" with Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) is that it is "biased" and is speaking "only against the Manipur incident" and not about what is happening in other states.
Replying to a tweet by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that the alliance will help heal Manipur and rebuild the idea of India in the state, the Chief Minister said, ''Mr Gandhi, this inherent bias is precisely the problem of I.N.D.I.A. Speak only against Manipur and punish those who speak for others''.
''In Bharat, our allegiance is towards each and every citizen - be it Manipur, or Rajasthan or West Bengal or in Assam. BHARAT will win, BHARAT has to win'', Sarma tweeted. Gandhi had earlier tweeted, ''Call us whatever you want, Mr Modi. We are India. We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people. We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur''.
Also read | 'Forgot to update...': Assam CM explains replacing India with Bharat in Twitter bio
Sarma has been engaged in constant Twitter jibes against the 26-party opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A, formed on July 18 at Bengaluru, and had said that the British had given the name India to the country and the fight should be to free the nation from "colonial legacies". The Chief Minister even went on to change his bio on the microblogging site to 'Chief Minister of Assam, Bharat' from the earlier Chief Minister of Assam, India.
The Congress had hit back at Sarma for criticising opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A for choosing a "colonial" name, saying he should tell this to the Prime Minister who gave names such as 'Skill India' and 'Start-up India' for government schemes.
