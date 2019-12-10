India can't be deterred by threat of sanctions: VHP

Reacting sharply to the “sanction” pitch of US Commission of International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) against Home Minister Amit Shah for bringing Citizenship Amendment Bill to Parliament, Vishwa Hindu Parishad said India cannot be deterred by threats of sanctions from any country.

VHP Working President Alok Kumar also drew a parallel with US threats of sanctions after 1998 Pokharan atomic tests during NDA’s first Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s regime.

“The VHP is amused to see a report from some Federal US Commission on International Religious Freedoms seeking sanctions against Shree Amit Shah and other principal leadership if this Bill is passed. Sanctions had been tried after the atomic explosion during Shree Vajpayee’s regime. They did not deter India and had to be withdrawn,” Kumar said in a press statement.

Congratulating Shah for successfully piloting the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, he said, “the people of India stand resolute and determined to ensure citizenship to the persecuted refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.”

Kumar said the people of India stand resolute and determined behind the Government to ensure that this Bill is passed, becomes a law, is implemented and millions of people living in sub-human conditions are ensured a dignified life as citizens of India with a better standard of living “unmindful of any threatened sanctions”.

A day before the bill is to be brought before the Upper House on Wednesday, the VHP also expressed hope that the Bill will receive similar massive support in the Rajya Sabha and shall soon become law.

It argued that that the bill is in accordance with the traditional Bhartiya (Indian) values of always accepting and supporting all who seek refuge in her lap.

“The people persecuted on the basis of their belonging to a minority religion in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have to come to Bharat (India) to save their life and honour, particularly of their women. They are not infiltrators but refugees,” it said.