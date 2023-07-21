I.N.D.I.A chief ministers intend to visit Manipur, says Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, said that a discussion is under way for a possible visit to Manipur by chief ministers representing Opposition parties, grouped as I.N.D.I.A.

“I.N.D.I.A is fighting the battle against atrocities on women, dalits, minorities, scheduled castes, OBCs, and all the communities, inclusively. I.N.D.I.A stands for Manipur, I.N.D.I.A stands for peace, I.N.D.I.A stands for unity. So, we are also talking to each other. If any opportunity comes, we – some CMs – want to visit Manipur, if other parties agree,” Banerjee said in Kolkata.

Adding “Jai I.N.D.I.A” to her slogan of “Jai Hind, Jai Bangla”, the Bengal chief minister said that all the parties (in the group) collectively stand for the unity, and for Manipur. She said that Manipur is a neighbouring state, and the Trinamool Congress has already sent a delegation to the state, where the representatives have talked to people, visited the camps.

Banerjee said that, a few days ago, she had written a letter (to the Centre) expressing her intent to visit the state and sought permission for the same. While there’s no permission granted, the response has been offered as “noted”. Would visiting the state invite the allegation of prompting violence, she wondered. “We want peace. It’s better if some chief ministers from I.N.D.I.A can go and meet people. That will be nice,” she added.

The chief minister mentioned the grief that came with the “most shameful” thing – the video clip (depicting sexual assault of two women) from Manipur that had a viral-spread, and is a point of discussion. Accessible on social media, till it was blocked, people had a view of the horrible incident. “We wondered, what country are we living in, where the honour of mothers, sisters, is played with… Our heart is burning, our heart is crying,” she said.

What is the opinion of the BJP leaders, she asked, on what happened with the women. “It’s a shame, it’s disgraceful,” she said. On PM’s reaction concerning Manipur, Banerjee said that he tagged Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan along. This (approach) doesn’t justify suppressing something that’s bad, to counter politically, she said. She alleged that during visits abroad, when asked, the prime minister states that we have the biggest democracy, and everyone’s interest is represented. “But, not at all. You are only for one-party rule,” she said.