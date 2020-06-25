India-China tension: Congress targets PM Narendra Modi on reports of fresh incursions in Ladakh

Congress trained guns on the Modi government on Thursday over reports of fresh incursions by China in eastern Ladakh and was set to hit the streets to protest against “lackadaisical” approach to national security.

Sharpening its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress accused him of contradicting former army generals, newspaper reports and satellite images suggesting incursions by China into Indian territory.

Addressing a press conference here, Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC in-charge of the Communication Department, demanded answers from the Modi government over reports of fresh incursions by Chinese troops in the Depsang sector.

Surjewala hit back at the BJP for the sustained attack on the Congress accusing it of having links to China’s Communist Party.

“Instead of standing up to China, the BJP government is busy targeting the opposition,” he said.

Seeking to keep up the heat on the Modi government, Congress has directed its leaders and party workers to stage silent sit-in protests at party offices and martyrs' memorials across the country to pay homage to the 20 Indian soldiers killed in violent clashes in the Galwan Valley.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi held meetings with state Congress chiefs on Wednesday evening to chart out the finer details about the mass protests and observe June 26 as ‘Shaheedon Ko Salaam Divas’.

Clear directives have been given by the party to avoid sloganeering during the hour-long mass protest programme on Friday.

The social media department is expected to whip up a campaign ‘Speak up for Jawans’ on various virtual platforms by urging people to post videos in support of the Armed Forces.

On June 29, Congress leaders and workers will hit the streets again at every district headquarters to protest against the rise in the price of petrol and diesel.