India followed mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas': Modi on govt's 7th anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country has followed the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" in the past seven years and experienced "many moments of national pride" during this period though the Covid-19 pandemic is now putting it to test.

In his monthly radio address, 'Mann ki Baat', which incidentally marked the completion of seven years of the government under his leadership, Modi said the country will overcome the challenge as it is moving forward with the resolve of "service and cooperation".

"Over these years, the country has followed the mantra of 'Sabka-Saath, Sabka-Vikas, Sabka-Vishwas'. All of us have worked every moment with dedication in the service of the country...whatever we have accomplished in these 7 years, it has been of the country, of the countrymen. Together, we have experienced many moments of national pride in these years," he said.

"When we observe that now India moves ahead not with the thought and pressure of other countries but with her own conviction, then we all feel proud. When we witness that now India gives a befitting reply to those who conspire against us, then our confidence soars. When India does not compromise on the issues of national security, when the strength of our armed forces increases, we feel that yes, we are on the right path," he said.

In his address, he referred to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, electricity and road connectivity in villages and Ayushman Yojana among others.

Asking whether people have thought about how "all such work which could not be achieved in decades" were done in the last seven years, he said all this was possible because, "more than as the govt or as the people, we worked together as one country. We worked as a team. We worked as Team India. Every citizen has tried to take a few steps forward in advancing the country."

Acknowledging that success are accompanied by trials, he said the country is now continuously being tested in the form of Covid-19 but expressed confidence that it will overcome the challenges as it did in the past.

"This is a crisis that has plagued the whole world, so many people have lost their loved ones. Even big countries were not spared from its devastation. In the midst of this pandemic, India is moving forward with the resolve of 'service and cooperation'. In the first wave, we fought courageously. This time too India will be victorious in the ongoing fight against the virus," he said.

Modi urged people not to lower the guard on social distancing, wearing masks or vaccines, as this "indeed is the path to our victory".

He said delivering oxygen to various parts of the country during the second wave of Covid-19 was a challenge but the Indian Air Force, the railways and a number of tanker drivers worked overtime to ensure that it was delivered on time.

"When the second wave came, the demand for oxygen surged all of a sudden…this was a very big challenge…delivering medical oxygen to remote parts of the country was indeed a huge task. If an oxygen tanker moves fast, the slightest error can lead to the risk of a big explosion. Many plants manufacturing industrial oxygen are located in the eastern parts of the country…transporting oxygen from there to other states of the country requires many days," he said.

"In confronting this challenge, the country was helped by cryogenic tanker drivers, the Oxygen Express and Air Force pilots…many such people worked on a war footing, saving the lives of hundreds of thousands of people," he added.

