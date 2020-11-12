Rahul blames PM policies as India enters into recession

India has entered into recession due to PM Modi's policies: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Nov 12 2020, 12:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2020, 12:24 ist

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted the government over the state of the economy, claiming the country has entered into a recession for the first time in history due to the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | GDP to contract 8.6% in Q2; India has entered recession for first time: RBI official

"India has entered into recession for the first time in history. Mr Modi's actions have turned India's strength into its weakness," he said on Twitter.

Gandhi cited a news report wherein the Reserve Bank of India has said that the country's GDP is likely to contract by 8.6 per cent in the July-September quarter, which means the Indian economy is likely to enter into a technical recession for the first time in history.

Rahul Gandhi
Narendra Modi
Reserve Bank of India
Recession
Indian economy
economic slowdown

