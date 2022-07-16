India has moved from cooperative federalism to coercive unilateralism: Kapil Sibal

India has moved away from cooperative federalism to ‘coercive unilateralism’, and the reality is that politics of the central government rules every state in the country, Rajya Sabha MP and lawyer Kapil Sibal stated on Saturday

Speaking at an event in Kolkata, titled, ‘Modern Federalism – People, Polity and Business’ organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in association with West Bengal government, and other partners, Sibal highlighted how the Centre’s political and policy decisions have apparently turned one sided.

Sibal cited several instances of toppling of elected governments in several states. “It started with Uttarakhand… President’s rule was imposed… the Supreme Court intervened, but an elected government was toppled through processes of defection,” he said, adding that thereafter the same thing was evident in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. “Which democratic country allows an elected govt to be replaced through processes which are merky to say the least… Is this an example of cooperative federalism?... It is coercive unilateralism,” he said.

The MP questioned the independence of the several institutions. He said that the Constitution envisaged institutions in this country, which is essential for any constitutional structure to function. “You had independent institutions of the election commission, of the investigating agencies… Now what we see is that they have become the long arms of the Union government, including, I am sorry to say, the office of the governor,” he said.

“We need to get our act together to make sure that politics of the country runs in accordance with the Constitution, and there are two institutions that can make sure that happens. One is the media, two, is the judiciary. Those are the only safeguards we have, and if those safeguards weaken, then the future is bleak," Sibal said.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines, Sibal, when asked about issuance of a circular prohibiting protests and dharnas in Parliament, responded in a sarcastic tone. “For soon in fact, there may well be a decision not to allow any dharna throughout the country… They want their intent to be accepted…. Peaceful protest is part of our constitutional right and why should it be banned in Parliament I don’t understand,” he said.