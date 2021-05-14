India facing invisible enemy, vaccine best defence: PM

India is facing an invisible enemy, Covid-19 vaccine is the best defence: PM Modi

Modi’s remarks came amid allegations that the he and his key ministers were missing in the fight against the pandemic

Sagar Kulkarni
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 14 2021, 15:27 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 15:39 ist
Modi cautioned about the spread of Covid-19 in rural areas and urged panchayati raj institutions to ensure proper sanitation and awareness. Credit: PTI file photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the government was making all-out efforts to vaccinate people at a faster pace even as the immunisation drive against Covid-19 appeared to have hit roadblocks due to shortages.

Addressing farmers from across the country through video conference, Modi described the war on Covid-19 as a fight against an “invisible enemy” who was capable of assuming different forms.

“After 100 years, the pandemic is testing the world. We have an invisible enemy before us. We have lost many of our close ones to this enemy. Being your Pradhan Sevak, I can feel the pain many of you have endured,” the Prime Minister said.

Read | Vaccine lottery: States grapple with how to share Covid-19 jabs

Modi’s remarks on the Covid-19 situation came amid opposition allegations that the Prime Minister and his key ministers were missing in the fight against the pandemic.

Modi termed vaccination as the best defence against Covid-19 and urged the people to get the vaccine when their turn comes.

“The Centre along with state governments is ensuring that the Covid vaccines reach citizens as quickly as possible,” he said.

Also Read | Imported Sputnik V doses to cost Rs 995.40, Dr Reddy's administers first jab in Hyderabad

Over the past few days, several states had deferred vaccination sessions citing non-availability of vaccines and were exploring issuing global tenders to source the jabs.

Modi cautioned about the spread of Covid-19 in rural areas and urged panchayati raj institutions to ensure proper sanitation and awareness about the disease in their respective villages.

“India is not a nation that loses hope in tough times. I am sure that we will overcome this challenge with our strength & dedication,” the prime minister said, adding that efforts were being made on a war footing to ensure availability of medicines.

He urged state governments to curb instances of black marketing and hoarding of medicines and medical equipment.

India on Friday reported 3,43,144 new Covid-19 cases, 3,44,776 recoveries and 4,000 deaths, taking the total cases in the country to 2,40,46,809, the Union Health Ministry said.

