India keen to have strong ties with Singapore: Shah

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Aug 31 2019, 15:18pm ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2019, 15:22pm ist
Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

The Narendra Modi-led government is always keen to further strengthen the India-Singapore relations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday told his Singapore counterpart K Shanmugam SC during a meeting here.

Shanmugam is currently on an official visit to India.

"Had a very fruitful meeting with Mr @kshanmugam, Home Minister of Singapore and discussed several issues of mutual interest," Shah tweeted.

"India under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi always looks forward to further strengthening India-Singapore friendship," he said. 

Singapore
Amit Shah
BJP
