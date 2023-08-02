I.N.D.I.A leaders meet President Murmu to discuss Manipur issue

I.N.D.I.A parties on Wednesday knocked the Rashtrapati Bhavan doors urging President Droupadi Murmu to intervene to ensure peace in strife-torn Manipur and instruct Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “urgently” address the Parliament on the issue followed by a discussion.

The demands were raised by a delegation of I.N.D.I.A MPs and Parliament floor leaders led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during their meeting with the President where they also urged her to nominate two women from the state, which witnessed a number of incidence of sexual violence, to Rajya Sabha to send a “strong message”.

They also referred to the ongoing communal tension in Haryana while complaining that the government was not taking enough action on incidents that are taking place “barely 100 km from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO)”.

The delegation implored her to press upon the Prime Minister to “urgently address the Parliament on the prevailing situation in Manipur followed by a detailed and comprehensive discussion”.

Also Read | Oppn demand for PM statement on Manipur 'constitutionally ill-premised', says Dhankhar

At the meeting with the President, Kharge and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who led a delegation of 21 MPs to Manipur earlier this weekend, briefed the President about the situation and said their notices to discuss the matter are repeatedly rejected.

Kharge also submitted a memorandum signed by 21 MPs, which also referred to the “silencing of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha (Kharge)...and the intermittent switching off his mic in the Parliament” while attempting to speak on Manipur, which is a “new low in our Parliamentary democracy and is highly concerning”.

In their memorandum, the leaders said, “we urgently request your kind intervention to establish peace and harmony in the state without any further delay. Accountability for the devastation of the past 92 days must be determined.” It also said the union and state governments must provide justice to the affected communities.

Sources said Kharge told the President about the efforts taken by the I.N.D.I.A parties to draw the government's attention on the issue and rejection of notices given by them in Parliament.

Chowdhury briefed Murmu about the delegation's visit to Manipur and what they encountered during their visit. Sources said National Conference patriarch Farooq Abdullah referred to the riot-like situation in Haryana and requested her intervention while Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev urged her to nominate women from Meiti and Kuki communities to the Rajya Sabha.

"The Haryana riots were also raised during the meeting. The violence is happening less than 100 km from the Prime Minister's Office. People are getting killed. This is happening near Delhi and they are not taking action to control it," Kharge told reporters after the meeting with President

Sushmita said, “the gross violation of the women of Manipur cannot be undone, but nominating two brave women from the two communities of Manipur to Rajya Sabha will send a strong message. It is a small measure to rectify the grievous harm and violation inflicted upon the women of Manipur. This is the minimum expectation at this time of national tragedy.”