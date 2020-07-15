India losing power and respect everywhere, government has no idea what to do: Rahul Gandhi

India losing power and respect everywhere: Rahul Gandhi

  • Jul 15 2020, 14:07 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a fierce attack on the government's foreign policy, saying the country is losing power and respect everywhere and the current dispensation does not know what to do.

"India's global strategy is in tatters. We are losing power and respect everywhere and the Government of India (GOI) has no idea what to do," he tweeted.

He cited a media report that claimed that Iran has dropped India from the Chabahar rail project, citing funding delays.

The former Congress president has been attacking the government on its foreign policy and the Congress party has been alleging that it has failed.

