I.N.D.I.A MPs to meet President Droupadi Murmu to apprise her of Manipur situation on August 2

I.N.D.I.A bloc MPs along with floor leaders will meet President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday to brief her about their visit to strife-torn Manipur.

The delegation will meet the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 11:30 am, sources said. This came after Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Murmu, seeking time to brief her about the delegation's visit.

Sources said the delegation is also likely to brief the President about Prime Minister Narendra Modi not speaking about the Manipur issue since the violence erupted on May 3. A memorandum is also likely to be submitted with regard to the same.

On Monday, the delegation of MPs who visited Manipur briefed the leaders of the I.N.D.I.A grouping in Parliament about the ground situation in the northeastern state.

The delegation had told I.N.D.I.A leaders on Monday that the local population felt that the violence was state-sponsored and the local community was against the continuance of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The MPs, who also met Governor Anasuya Uikey, told the floor leaders that they should demand the removal of the Chief Minister, a visit by the Prime Minister and an all-party delegation.

Sources said Uikey told the MPs that she welcomed their initiative.