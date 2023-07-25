I.N.D.I.A mulls bringing no-confidence motion against Modi govt

Opposition grouping I.N.D.I.A is contemplating bringing a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in what they call their attempt to bring the Prime Minister to Parliament and speak about Manipur, sources said on Tuesday.

The plan was discussed among I.N.D.I.A party leaders in the past two days. A decision on submitting the notice is likely to be taken on Wednesday when the floor leaders of Opposition parties meet at Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's office.

Sources said the BJP-led NDA has numbers in the Lok Sabha but the Opposition wants to make a political point on the Manipur violence.

A senior leader said a final decision would be taken only after more consultations and taking into account the fallout as a defeat of a confidence motion would be seen as a positive for the government.

Parliament's Monsoon Session has witnessed intense protest by the Opposition over their demand for Modi's statement ahead of a discussion on Manipur