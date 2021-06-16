India needs quick vaccination, not BJP's lies: Rahul

India needs quick and complete vaccination, not BJP's lies: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 16 2021, 12:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2021, 12:19 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI file photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said India needs quick and complete vaccination and not the BJP's "brand of lies and rhyming slogans" to cover up the vaccine shortage caused by the government's inaction.

He also alleged that the government was trying to save the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attempts that are facilitating the virus and costing people's lives.

Read | Covid-19, poll setbacks: Modi 2.0's midlife crisis

His remarks come as large parts of India appear to be emerging from a devastating second wave of Covid-19.

"India needs quick and complete vaccination- not BJP's usual brand of lies and rhyming slogans to cover-up vaccine shortage caused by Modi Government's inaction," the Congress leader said on Twitter.

"GOI's constant attempts to save PM's fake image are facilitating the virus and costing people's lives," he added.

Gandhi also tagged a report that the government doubled the gap between the two doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine without the agreement of the scientific group that it said had recommended the increase.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rahul Gandhi
India
Coronavirus
Covid-19
BJP
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?

Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?

Mackenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries

Mackenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries

Suman: 'The Family Man' is a fresh take on thrillers

Suman: 'The Family Man' is a fresh take on thrillers

A momentous day: New York lifts most Covid restrictions

A momentous day: New York lifts most Covid restrictions

Russia, once a space superpower, now turns to China

Russia, once a space superpower, now turns to China

 