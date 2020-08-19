India needs Rahul's fearless leadership, says Congress

The Congress on Wednesday asserted that India needed the fearless leadership of Rahul Gandhi, as a new book revealed that both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra favoured a non-Gandhi as party president.

At a press briefing, Congress spokesman Shaktisinh Gohil also said Rahul had never hankered after power, recalling that the then prime minister Manmohan Singh had even offered to step aside for Rahul but he had declined the top post.

“Every person in the country desires to see Rahul Gandhi in the leadership position and this decision vests with the Congress Working Committee and the AICC. They will decide as per their wisdom and what they deem right,” Gohil said.

Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said millions of Congress workers and leaders have seen that Rahul has led the fight against Modi-Shah dispensation tirelessly, undaunted by the setbacks and vile attacks by the Modi government on a daily basis.

“It is this fearlessness & uncompromising courage that INC requires, workers respect & nation needs,” Surjewala said responding to reports about Rahul and Priyanka favouring a non-Gandhi at the helm of affairs of the Congress.

Surjewala said the interview of Priyanka, which appeared in a book released this month, was conducted on July 1, 2019 and appeared surprised at the sudden media interest in a year-old remark.

“Nehru-Gandhi family has held together & served the Congress unmindful of the trappings of power. In 2004, Sonia Ji set an example by sacrificing power to serve the party. In 2019, Rahul Ji showed the courage of conviction & stepped down as INC President,” Surjewala said.