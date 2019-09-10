India, Nepal inaugurate first cross-border oil pipeline

Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the first-ever cross-border petroleum products pipeline in South Asia, the Motihari-Amlekhganj (Nepal) petroleum product pipeline, with Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli via video conferencing.

"It is a matter of great satisfaction that the first cross-border petroleum pipeline of South Asia has been completed in record time. It was ready in half the time than expected," said Modi during the video conference.

Modi thanked the government of Nepal for the support and their leadership.

Talking about the Gorkha community in Nepal, he said, "I am happy that in Nepal's Gorkha areas, many houses have been settled due to our understanding."

Lastly, he urged the Nepal government in working towards building the relationship stronger.

