I.N.D.I.A not campaign against Modi but movement against dictatorship: Uddhav

The opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A is not a campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi but a fight against dictatorship and the leadership of the coalition is not an immediate issue, Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

According to him, the main focus now is opposition unity and the collective goal of saving the country and democracy, and not to appoint any specific leader to drive it.

Also Read: I.N.D.I.A bloc Opposition MPs to visit Manipur on July 29-30

“In Maharashtra, we have the Maha Vikas Aghadi which is limited to three parties (Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led group of NCP)…but now the scope has broadened with I.N.D.I.A…Congress is the biggest party and there are several other parties. Now it is not just the question of survival of these parties but that of ensuring democracy and independence,” Thackeray said in the second-part of the interview to journalist-politician Sanjay Raut, the Executive Editor of 'Saamana' and Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member.

To a question as to who would be the leader of the I.N.D.I.A, Thackeray said: “I am repeating again…you would see that here no one is dreaming of leadership…saving democracy and independence is the primary issue.”

Thackeray referred to the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and said that PV Narasimha Rao unexpectedly became the Prime Minister. “Not only did he become the Prime Minister but he also successfully ran an alliance government,” he said. “After Emergency, Indira Gandhi was defeated by Raj Narain, who was then a relatively unknown personality,” he pointed out.