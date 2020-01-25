India PM Modi says looking to expand defence sector cooperation with Brazil

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday he had discussed cooperation in several sectors with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and that the two countries were focussed on expanding collaboration in the defence sector.

"Today's talks with President @jairbolsonaro covered sectors such as energy, healthcare, technology, animal husbandry and more," Modi added in a tweet.

Today’s meeting with President @jairbolsonaro is our third in the last eight months. This reflects the topmost priority we accord to further expanding India-Brazil ties. It is gladdening that President Bolsonaro has graced our Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest. pic.twitter.com/lhObKbdgIr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2020

Bolsonaro is in India on an official trip.