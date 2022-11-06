News Live: Air quality continues to dip in Delhi-NCR; Noida, Gurugram AQI still 'very poor'

Chief Election Commissioner paid tributes to India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi who passed away
Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh | Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar visited the Himachal residence of India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi, who died at the age of 106, and paid tributes to him (05.11) pic.twitter.com/1J6QsdM3Hy
Air quality continues to dip in Delhi-NCR; Noida, Gurugram AQI still 'very poor'
Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka arrested in Sydney on rape charges
Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka arrested in Sydney on rape charges, team leaves Australia without him, sources in the team told PTI.
Congress president Kharge to address rally in Bengaluru today
Chief Election Commissioner paid tributes to India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi who passed away
Bharat Jodo Yatra starts from Alladurg in Telangana