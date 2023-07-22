India Political Updates: 'Sacking of Rajasthan Minister indicates Ashok Gehlot government is anti-women', says Union Minister Gajendra Singh

Good morning readers, while the nation seethes over the video in Manipur with many asking questions of the BJP government and Modi's response to the entire situation, Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha kicked up a little duststorm of his own by questioning the government on the safety of women in his state. The Congress member was promptly removed from his post by the Ashok Gehlot government, following which Gudha said that the situation with the Congress government is 'not good'. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, meanwhile, dubbed the Gehlot government 'anti women'. Follow this and more with the latest in Indian politics only with DH!