India Political Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Himachal Pradesh today

Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Kamal Nath has asked the party workers and leaders to gear up for upcoming assembly elections which are scheduled in November-December 2023.\r\n\r\nThe former Chief Minister made the remarks while addressing the gathering of party leaders who won panchayat and municipal elections two months back.
Kamal Nath asks party cadre to gear up for assembly polls
Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Kamal Nath has asked the party workers and leaders to gear up for upcoming assembly elections which are scheduled in November-December 2023.
The former Chief Minister made the remarks while addressing the gathering of party leaders who won panchayat and municipal elections two months back.
Rahul Gandhi resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Bommagondanahalli in Karnataka.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Himachal Pradesh today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the fourth Vande Bharat Express train in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Thursday.
Read more