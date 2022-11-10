India Political Updates: Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Nanded in Maharashtra

Two minor boys are led to the riverbed by a group of women. They look at the cables and nets still hanging, which were once part of the bridge, Julto Pul, they had thronged on a Sunday outing, for a bit of adventure and a lot of selfies. Below the hanging cables is the river, Machchhu, which was drained of water during the search for missing persons.
CEC meet: BJP may drop 18% legislators for Gujarat poll
Some of Gujarat’s key ministers as well as senior leaders, including former chief minister Vijay Rupani and former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, announced that they will not contest the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat on a day when the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Central Election Committee convened a meeting to decide the names of candidates.
In past 1 year, 7 MLAs quit BJP-led ruling Tripura alliance
Exodus of at least seven MLAs in the past one year has become a worry for the ruling BJP-IPFT alliance in poll-bound Tripura amid growing calls for unity of the Opposition parties.
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Nanded in Maharashtra
BJP’s stronghold Saurashtra is enraged over Morbi
