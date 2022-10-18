India Political Updates: Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh
India Political Updates: Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh
updated: Oct 18 2022, 08:15 ist
08:15
Electoral bonds scheme 'biggest scam' of independent India, says Ashok Gehlot
Gehlot said that electoral bonds have been devised by the NDA government in such a way that not only does it allow easy funnelling of money, but also ensures that no one can be blamed for it. He said that the Supreme Court should not delay judgement on the matter and should hold regular hearings.
Was pressured to quit AAP, offered Delhi CM's post: Sisodia after CBI questioning
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was questioned by the CBI in connection with the alleged scam in Delhi excise policy even as the former dubbed the allegations against him as "fake" and claimed the agency's action was because the BJP was "scared" of the AAP's "popularity" in poll-bound Gujarat.
Punjab leaders seek Kejriwal's unconditional apology for comparing Sisodia, Jain with freedm fighter Bhagat Singh
Opposition parties in Punjab Monday slammed the ruling AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal for comparing party leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain with freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and demanded an unconditional apology from him.
Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring lashed out at Kejriwal for his Sunday comments and said it was for the first time in history that someone had invoked the great martyr's name for corruption.
07:38
AAP a 'B' team of BJP, claims Baghel
Raipur | They (AAP) are 'B' team of BJP. They go to Gujarat, Goa, Uttarakhand to defeat Congress. Whatever they say but that is their goal. AAP is not Aam Aadmi Party but 'Khas Aadmi Party': Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel pic.twitter.com/4GQLTLaYbC
Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh after a day's break.
AAP a 'B' team of BJP, claims Baghel
SAD president and MP Simranjit Singh Mann stopped from entering J&K
Shiromani Akali Dal president Simranjit Singh Mann was on Monday evening stopped from entering Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Mann, who is a Member of Parliament from Sangrur (Punjab) was stopped on the orders of district magistrate Kathua, Rahul Pandey, leading to strong protest by the politician and his supporters.