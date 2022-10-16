India Political Updates: Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Sanganakal village in Karnataka's Ballari
India Political Updates: Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Sanganakal village in Karnataka's Ballari
updated: Oct 16 2022, 11:19 ist
11:18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates 75 Digital Banking Units (DBUs) across 75 districts, to the nation
11:16
RBI taking progressive measures to improve availability of digital infrastructure from banking services.After announcement in Budget 2022-23 for setting up 75 Digital Banking Units,RBI issued guidelines after consulting Indian Banks' Assn, commercial banks & experts, saysRBI Governor.
11:08
Rajnath Singh to host defence ministers of African nations during India-Africa Defence Dialogue
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will host Defence Ministers of African Nations during India-Africa Defence Dialogue on Oct 18 on sidelines of 12th DefExpo in Gandhinagar,Guj. Broad theme is ‘India-Africa: Adopting Strategy for Synergising & Strengthening Defence & Security Cooperation’
07:26
AAP and the strange world of ideology-free politics
No one in their right mind could have imagined that the 22 vows spelt out by B R Ambedkar after embracing Buddhism in 1956 could cost a Dalit a seat in the council of ministers 66 years later; that too when there is a rush to appropriate the architect of the Constitution.
But that is the fate that befell Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Rajendra Gautam in the first week of October.
A minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, Gautam had to resign after the BJP whipped up a campaign around his presence at an event where Dalits renounced Hinduism to join Buddhism.
Cong prez poll: No animosity with Kharge, says Tharoor
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor who is contesting for the post of party president -- election for which is scheduled to be held on October 17, on Saturday said there was no animosity with veteran party colleague Mallikarjun Kharge against whom he is pitted for the top party post.
"Kharge sir is my leader too. We are not enemies. I am fighting to bring change in the Congress party," he said.
07:20
