India Political Updates: Rahul Gandhi sends flying kisses to people watching Bharat Jodo Yatra at BJP office in Rajasthan
updated: Dec 06 2022, 09:25 ist
09:25
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to sweep the civic polls held in Delhi on December 4, and end BJP's 15-year stronghold in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), as per the exit poll findings
Three exit polls on Monday predicted a clear win for the Aam Aadmi Party in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls and an end to the BJP's 15-year rule at the civic body.
The results for the MCD polls will be declared after counting of votes on December 7. Over 50 per cent of the total 1.45 crore eligible votes were polled in the elections for the total 250 MCD wards on Sunday.
The Aaj Tak-Axis My India survey showed the AAP was going to bag 149-171 municipal wards, while the BJP will win 69-91 wards. The survey gave 3-7 wards to the Congress and 5-9 to others.
09:23
Exit polls predict big majority for BJP in Gujarat, cliffhanger in Himachal Pradesh
Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh where most pollsters gave an edge to the ruling party over the Congress.
The counting of votes in both states will take place on December 8. Elections for the Himachal Pradesh assembly took place on November 12, while polling in Gujarat happened in two phases, on December 1 and 5.
All exit polls predicted a big mandate for the BJP in Gujarat in the range of 117-151 seats in the 182-member assembly, while the Congress was predicted to bag seats in the range of 16-51. The Aam Aadmi Party was projected to bag anything between two and 13 seats. The majority mark in Gujarat is 92.
In Himachal Pradesh, the exit polls projected a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats.
While the Aaj Tak-Axis My India predicted 129-151 seats for the BJP , 16-30 seats for the Congress and 9-21 seats for the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat, ABP News C-Voter predicted 128-140 seats for the BJP, 31-43 for the Congress and 3-11 for AAP.
News 24-Today's Chanakya also predicted a huge majority for the BJP in Gujarat with its survey stating that the BJP was likely to get 150, Congress 19 and AAP 11.
09:22
The Congress has appointed former Union minister Kumari Selja as general secretary in-charge of Chhattisgarh, while former Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil were given charge of Rajasthan & Haryana, respectively
09:20
Gujarat elections: Muslim villagers claim they boycotted phase-2 voting over Kheda public flogging incident; poll officials deny
As many as 1,400 Muslim voters from Undhela village in Gujarat's Kheda district boycotted voting during the second phase of the state Assembly polls in protest against the public flogging of some men from the community by police two months ago, community leaders have claimed. Poll officials have denied the claim saying there was no boycott call.
09:17
Rahul Gandhi sends flying kisses to people watching Bharat Jodo Yatra at BJP office
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi began his yatra on Tuesday morning on a rather interesting note, giving flying kisses to people who gathered at the BJP Jhalawar office's rooftop to catch a glimpse of the march.
This comes a day after he targeted the saffron party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, asking why they were not chanting 'Jai Siyaram' and 'Hey Ram'.
The yatra resumed from Khel Sankul, where Gandhi had stopped on Monday night, and crossed Jhalawar city in the morning.
Police barricading placed at various places in Mathura this morning & vehicle checking being done by them in wake of a call given by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha to recite Hanuman Chalisa at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex-Shahi Idgah Masjid maidan
President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers and dignitaries pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at the Parliament
Delhi | President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers and dignitaries pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at the Parliament, on his death anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/gZAryQZhg9
Congress MPs, including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at the Parliament, on his death anniversary today.
Delhi | Congress MPs, including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at the Parliament, on his death anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/U89zsD3GZl
Visuals from Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan
Police barricading placed at various places in Mathura this morning & vehicle checking being done by them in wake of a call given by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha to recite Hanuman Chalisa at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex-Shahi Idgah Masjid maidan
President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers and dignitaries pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at the Parliament
Congress MPs, including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at the Parliament, on his death anniversary today.
Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Khel Sankul in Jhalawar, Rajasthan