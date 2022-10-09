India Political Updates: Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Tumakuru

Aaditya Thackeray blames `traitors' for EC order on party symbol and name
Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday lashed out at the rebel Sena leaders after the Election Commission barred the rival factions of the party from using the party's election symbol and name in the coming Andheri Assembly bypoll.
07:47
Kejriwal calls political opponent 'progeny of Kans'
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in an attempt to woo Hindu voters in Gujarat, called himself a big devotee of Lord Hanuman and also mentioned that he was born on Janmashtami.
Attacking political opponents, the AAP leader claimed, "As my Gujarat tour was scheduled, BJP overnight put up posters and hoardings against me. Those who put up these hoardings and posters are so blind in hatred that they have not even left gods. God is with me, people are with me. People want to bring change, so political opponents are frightened of me."
07:41
Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Tumakuru
Our symbol is 'Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray': Milind Narvekar
Aaditya Thackeray blames `traitors' for EC order on party symbol and name
Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday lashed out at the rebel Sena leaders after the Election Commission barred the rival factions of the party from using the party's election symbol and name in the coming Andheri Assembly bypoll.
Kejriwal calls political opponent 'progeny of Kans'
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in an attempt to woo Hindu voters in Gujarat, called himself a big devotee of Lord Hanuman and also mentioned that he was born on Janmashtami.
Attacking political opponents, the AAP leader claimed, "As my Gujarat tour was scheduled, BJP overnight put up posters and hoardings against me. Those who put up these hoardings and posters are so blind in hatred that they have not even left gods. God is with me, people are with me. People want to bring change, so political opponents are frightened of me."
Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Tumakuru