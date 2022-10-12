India Political Updates: J P Nadda to launch BJP's 'Gaurav Yatra' in Gujarat today

  • updated: Oct 12 2022, 08:45 ist
  • 08:44

    J P Nadda to launch BJP's 'Gaurav Yatra' in Gujarat today

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch the 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' on five different routes from Wednesday to reach out to people ahead of the state Assembly elections due this year-end. The yatra will be launched by BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

  • 07:42

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Challakere Town, Chitradurga in Karnataka