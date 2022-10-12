India Political Updates: J P Nadda to launch BJP's 'Gaurav Yatra' in Gujarat today
India Political Updates: J P Nadda to launch BJP's 'Gaurav Yatra' in Gujarat today
updated: Oct 12 2022, 08:45 ist
Track political updates from across India only on DH.
08:44
J P Nadda to launch BJP's 'Gaurav Yatra' in Gujarat today
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch the 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' on five different routes from Wednesday to reach out to people ahead of the state Assembly elections due this year-end. The yatra will be launched by BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
07:42
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Challakere Town, Chitradurga in Karnataka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Challakere Town, Chitradurga in Karnataka.
The Yatra which began on September 7th from Kanniyakumari has covered a distance of 905 km so far. It will pass through a total of 12 states, to culminate in J&K. pic.twitter.com/Pf6OvoCi2l
J P Nadda to launch BJP's 'Gaurav Yatra' in Gujarat today
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch the 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' on five different routes from Wednesday to reach out to people ahead of the state Assembly elections due this year-end. The yatra will be launched by BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Challakere Town, Chitradurga in Karnataka