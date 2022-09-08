India supports Japan's plan to recast defence doctrine, develop counter-strike capabilities

India has extended its support to Japan’s plan to recast its defence policy and develop counterstrike capabilities in view of growing belligerence of China, North Korea and Russia.

New Delhi and Tokyo also agreed to start a joint exercise with participation of the fighter jets of the Indian and Japanese air forces.

As External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh joined their counterparts in Tokyo for the second India-Japan 2+2 dialogue, they discussed the security environment in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, particularly Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, China’s aggression in the South China Sea, the East China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

The ministers acknowledged the vast potential for India and Japan to expand bilateral cooperation in the areas of defence equipment and technology cooperation. They reviewed ongoing cooperation in the areas of Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) and Robotics and concurred to further identify concrete areas for future cooperation in defence equipment and technology

Jaishankar and Singh joined Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Hamada Yasukazu to reaffirmed commitment of New Delhi and Tokyo to a rules-based global order and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations. The ministers sent out a tacit message to Beijing and Moscow and emphasized the need for all countries to seek peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law without resorting to threat or use of force or any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo.

Yoshimasa and Yasukazu conveyed to Jaishankar and Singh that Tokyo had resolved to examine all options necessary for national defence, including the so called "counterstrike capabilities,” to fundamentally reinforce Japan’s defence capabilities within the next five years and substantially increase Japan’s defence budget. Singh and Jaishankar acknowledging Japanese Government’s determination to reinforce the defence capabilities of the nation. They expressed India’s willingness to work for enhancing security and defence cooperation between India and Japan, according to a joint statement issued after the 2+2 ministerial meeting in Tokyo.

The meeting took place even as Russian and Chinese warships of late conducted a joint in the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan as part of the Vostok 2022 military exercise hosted by the former Soviet Union nation. Tokyo objected to the maritime component of the exercise as it was held close to Northern Territories, a.k.a. Southern Kuril Islands, claimed by both Japan and Russia. New Delhi sent a contingent of the Indian Army to participate in the drill, but refrained from sending any warship to take part in its maritime component in order to avoid sensitivity of Japan.

“We are two nations committed to promoting a rules-based order, ensuring respect for international law and norms, and safeguarding the global commons,” Jaishankar said as he, Singh, Yoshimasa and Yasukazu addressed media-persons after the meeting. “To our endeavors in that regard are now added the necessity of creating resilient and reliable supply chains in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. Conflicts and climate events have further aggravated the global economic situation, creating deep anxieties in respect of energy and food security. Trust and transparency are our shared concerns in a digitized world.”

“I have also invited the Japanese defence companies to look at opportunities in investing in the Indian defence (industrial) corridors,” said Singh. He said that India and Japan shared a common desire to further increase the scope and complexities of bilateral exercises.