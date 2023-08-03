I.N.D.I.A to skip Dhankhar's meet on ending RS logjam

I.N.D.I.A to skip meeting called by Dhankhar to end Rajya Sabha logjam

The government has agreed to hold a short-duration discussion under Rule 176 of Rajya Sabha.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 03 2023, 13:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 13:29 ist
Opposition leaders of I.N.D.I.A bloc. Credit: PTI Photo

The opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A will not attend the meeting called by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday afternoon to end the logjam in the House over the Manipur issue, sources said.

The opposition believes that a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a comprehensive discussion on Manipur, which has been roiled by months-long ethnic violence, are non-negotiable, they said.

Dhankhar has invited floor leaders of all parties for the meeting in an effort to end the impasse in Rajya Sabha.

Track live updates of the Parliament Session here

Proceedings in the Upper House have been disrupted as opposition parties are demanding a discussion on the situation in Manipur under Rule 267, which allows for the suspension of the listed business for the day to discuss an issue.

The government, however, has agreed to hold a short-duration discussion under Rule 176 of Rajya Sabha.

Opposition parties will not attend the meeting called by Dhankhar, the sources said.

The opposition is not particular about the rule under which a discussion on Manipur should be held, but it should be a full-fledged discussion without any time constraints, they said.

The I.N.D.I.A bloc narrated the stories that its delegation heard during its recent visit to Manipur to the President. Now, it wants to share them in both houses of Parliament, they said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

I.N.D.I.A
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ayodhya roof-top cafes to give great Ram temple view

Ayodhya roof-top cafes to give great Ram temple view

Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16

Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16

Na Dho Mahanor named 'sitafal' variety after Mangeshkar

Na Dho Mahanor named 'sitafal' variety after Mangeshkar

Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood debut?

Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood debut?

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Muslims in J&K work to make Amarnath Yatra successful

Muslims in J&K work to make Amarnath Yatra successful

Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video

Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video

 