I.N.D.I.A urges President Droupadi Murmu to nominate two Manipuri women to Rajya Sabha

Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A on Wednesday urged President Droupadi Murmu to nominate two Manipuri women from different communities to Rajya Sabha.

A delegation of the Opposition also submited a memorandum to the President over their demand for PM Modi's statement in Parliament on Manipur.

"PM Modi should visit Manipur, take steps to restore peace in state," said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge after meeting Murmu.

Kharge said that the Opposition delegation also raised the issue of violence in Haryana with President Murmu.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had sought time from President Murmu on behalf of the Opposition parties, seeking her intervention on the Manipur issue.

Some MPs of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) who visited Manipur on July 29-30 were part of the Opposition delegation that met the President.

The Opposition is demanding a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed by a discussion under Rule 267 after suspending all other House business, while the ruling dispensation wants a short-duration discussion on Manipur which will be replied to by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from PTI)

