India-USA relations have become far closer: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his welcome speech at "Namaste Trump" event at Motera cricket stadium on Monday, while asserting that "India-USA relations have become "far closer" said that both the countries have many "shared values and ideals, spirits of enterprise and appreciation."

At the stage, enclosed with bullet-proof glasses, Modi welcomed Trump with a hug and later said that, "India-USA relations are no longer just another partnership, it is a far greater and closer relationship." Modi started his speech with chants of "long-live India-USA friendship" and asked the crowd to follow him.

Modi termed the "Namaste Trump" event in Ahmedabad as "historic."

He said that "The meaning of Namaste is very deep. This word is derived from the oldest language of the world-Sanksrit that means we pay respect not only to the person but also to the divinity inside the person."

The Prime Minister said that in the 21st century "new alignments, challenges, and new opportunities are creating the foundation of change. In such circumstances, relationships and assistance between India and America will decide the direction of the 21st century. I clearly believe that India and America are natural partners. We can contribute to peace and prosperity not only in the Indo-Pacific region but also in the whole world."

Modi said that America's commitment and leadership of Trump in defeating terrorism is a "service to humanity." In his speech, Modi also thanked Melania, the first lady of the US and praised her for working for healthy and happy America. Modi also said that her work for children and the society was commendable.