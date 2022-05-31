India wants economic prosperity, not 'racial purity': Rahul Gandhi's dig at Modi govt

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a dig at the Modi government citing a news report that claimed that the Culture Ministry is going to study 'racial purity' of Indians.

The Opposition leader on Twitter said that the country wants economic prosperity and not 'racial purity'.

"The last time a country had a culture ministry studying ‘racial purity’, it didn’t end well. India wants job security & economic prosperity, not 'racial purity', Prime Minister," he tweeted.