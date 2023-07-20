I.N.D.I.A will fight, your BJP scared already: Mamata Banerjee

Hitting back at West Bengal BJP for its claims that the Trinamool government will get unseated within the next five to six months, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said, “with the Opposition uniting against the BJP, its government at the Centre has already fallen”.

“Your government has got toppled, already. You have been shivering in fear since yesterday (the day when the Opposition alliance was named I.N.D.I.A),” she said on Wednesday.

With two days to go for the Trinamool’s annual mega rally in Kolkata, supporters of the BJP in Bengal took to the streets to protest against the violence during the recent rural polls.

Mamata, meanwhile, visited a government hospital in the city to meet her party workers who had sustained injuries during the recent elections.

The Trinamool chief said, among the dead in poll violence, a higher number is from the Trinamool Congress.

She blamed the BJP for the violence, and division among the people. “They have no other job apart from indulging in destructive politics. In days to come, people will take avenge through peaceful voting. ‘I.N.D.I.A’ will face the battle,” she was quoted as saying in a party press release.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, addressing the workers at the rally, recalled the Opposition’s ‘United India’ rally of 2019 in Kolkata, following which Trinamool’s tally dipped from 34 seats to 22 seats in Lok Sabha elections, whereas the BJP’s seats increased from two to 18.

“The Opposition meeting held in Bengaluru will not affect the BJP, as the 2024 elections will have PM Narendra Modi on one side and all other opponents on the other side. Just by naming the alliance ‘I.N.D.I.A’, people can’t be misled,” Adhikari said.

The BJP leader cautioned that he had got another exposure to make before the public, regarding the party in power in the state, and he would do so next week.

Call for protest

Meanwhile, the BJP has called for demonstrations at the BDO-offices in the districts on Friday, a move that will coincide with the Trinamool’s ‘Martyrs’ Day’ rally in Kolkata.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that over 50 people died in the poll violence, and most of them were from the minority community. He further blamed the party in power, and called for a united flight that would extend beyond Lok Sabha elections and continue till the Vidhan Sabha polls.