India will reject 'hatred and vicious agenda', says Rahul in letter to be distributed as Yatra follow-up

Congress intends to reach out to 6.5 lakh villages and 10 lakh polling booths during its 'Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' starting January 26, a follow-up to Bharat Jodo Yatra, with a letter from its leader Rahul Gandhi and a chargesheet against the Narendra Modi government.

The two-month-long campaign, which will end on March 26, will be the "political" follow-up to the Bharat Jodo Yatra during which the party has not raised any electoral issue.

In his letter to people that will be distributed to people, Rahul said divisive forces are attempting to turn the country’s diversity against us but India will reject “hatred and a vicious agenda” while promising to fight for people's rights from the streets to Parliament and ensure economic prosperity for them.

Emphasising that the country is in a state of crisis, he sought people's cooperation for the success of the campaign, saying that the Congress is "extending a hand to you -- lend a hand, come together to put the country back on the path of building a Swarnim Bharat where every single Indian has an equal chance to fulfil their dreams".

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh told a press conference that the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo Campaign' will translate the message of Bharat Jodo Yatra into "political and electoral language" and take it to households across the country.

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra was not an electoral yatra. We have never claimed so. At the same time, we had said that there will be a follow-up. In the Bharat Jodo Yatra logo, you did not see the Congress symbol 'hand' but in the follow-up campaign logo, you will see that it is given a prominent space," he said.

“Being a political party, we have to give it a political context, there is a need to do a political packaging and this campaign is taking that step in a way,” he said.

Along with the three-tier campaign at block, district and state levels when party workers reach out to households in 6.5 lakh villages, a Mahila March led by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be organised at all state capitals.

"Such a campaign, I think, has never been done by the Congress on such a large scale. There will be 'padayatras' at the block level, there will be conventions at the district level, where state leaders and national level leaders will also go and in the state capital, the main event will be a Mahila Yatra," Ramesh said.

Asked whether the Congress has an organisational spread across the country to roll out the programme, Ramesh said there are questions about whether the party can take up this assignment but he will answer it on March 27 after the campaign is over. "It is true that our organisation is not that strong in many states…We have to do this and we will do it," he said.