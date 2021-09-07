Srinivas BV arrested in Goa for leading protest march

India Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV arrested in Goa for leading protest march to CM's house

Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat have condemned Srinivas' arrest

India Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV was among 40 Congressmen, including state Congress working committee president Aleixo Sequeira, who were arrested for trying to lead a march to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's official residence to protest against rising unemployment and inflation. 

The arrests followed a lathi charge by the Goa Police on the protesting Congress workers, who had earlier staged a protest meeting to condemn the rise in unemployment and high prices of essential goods. 

State Congress president Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat have condemned Srinivas' arrest. 

"The Congress and Indian Youth Congress office-bearers had decided to stage a morcha to CM's house. It was a silent agitation. But when the workers were stepping out for the march, the police stopped him. They gave slogans, police ordered lathi-charge without reason and arrested our top leaders," Kamat said.

Srinivas was in Goa to chair a national executive of the IYC over the last two days. 

