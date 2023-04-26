Cong slams PM over Navy veterans on death row in Qatar

Indian Navy veterans on death row in Qatar: Kharge criticises PM Modi for not intervening in matter

Kharge also said that India and Qatar are celebrating the 50th year of their diplomatic ties this year

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 26 2023, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 15:41 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "not intervening" to save lives of eight Navy veterans facing death penalty in Qatar.

He noted that India and Qatar are celebrating the 50th year of their diplomatic ties this year and Indians are Qatar's largest expatriate community.

Also Read | Kharge’s promise in Karnataka: Will replace CM, if found not performing

"Eight veterans of the Indian Navy, kept in solitary confinement in Qatar since August 2022, face death sentence. MEA says that 'the charges have not been shared so far', with India," he said on Twitter.

"Modi Government's meek surrender has exposed their tall claims of making India a 'Vishwaguru'," he said.

"Narendra Modi ji calls Qatari counterpart to extend wishes on FIFA World Cup, but can't intervene to save the precious lives of our bravehearts. Nationalism ?" the Congress chief said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mallikarjun Kharge
Narendra Modi
India News
Indian Politics
Qatar
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

China to build satellite system for space exploration

China to build satellite system for space exploration

Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke welcome first child

Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke welcome first child

Tripura's first Padma Shri awardee passes away

Tripura's first Padma Shri awardee passes away

From Avengers to Harry Potter, choices we make matter

From Avengers to Harry Potter, choices we make matter

Ken Potts, oldest survivor of USS Arizona sinking, dies

Ken Potts, oldest survivor of USS Arizona sinking, dies

 