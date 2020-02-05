India's defence production ambition not against any nation: PM Narendra Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India's ambition of becoming a defence production hub was not targetted at any other country, as he showcased the country not only as a huge market for defence products but also a land of opportunity.

Speaking after inaugurating the 11th edition of the def expo here, Modi said that India, which had the second biggest army in the world, could not solely depend on imports to meet its defence needs.

"There is a huge potential for defence manufacturing in India... we have talent and technology... we have innovation and infrastructure," the prime minister said.

He said that the country's defence production program was not against any other nation. "It is also our responsibility to safeguard humanity and ensure safety of our neighbours... we have always been a supporter of world peace," he added.

Modi also said that India was looking to ensure that its interests in outer space remained safe. "Our presence in the outer space has been strong... we will make it stronger in the coming days," he said.

The prime minister made it clear that India's space program was not for warfare but for welfare.

In a veiled attack on the Congress, Modi said that India did not utlise its capabilities fully in the defence manufacturing field after independence. "Our policy and strategy were dependent on imports," he added.

The prime minister said that the country had set a target of taking its defence export to Rs 35,000 crore in the next five years.

Modi also underlined the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) and said that the country would aim at developing at least 25 products related to AI in the defence field in the next five years.

The prime minister also visited the stalls of various companies in the four-day-long expo. in which more than one thousand companies were showcasing their products and technologies related to defence.