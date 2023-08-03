Our image being tarnished: Akhilesh on cheetah deaths

India's image being tarnished at international level: Akhilesh on cheetah deaths

This is the ninth cheetah to die at Kuno since March.

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Aug 03 2023, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 16:02 ist
Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

A day after another cheetah died at the Kuno National Park, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said India's image is being tarnished at the international level due to this.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh forest department said a female cheetah was found dead in the morning and post-mortem examination was being conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

This is the ninth cheetah to die at Kuno since March.

Also read | Another cheetah dies at Kuno National Park; toll rises to 9

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "Who is responsible for the death of the ninth cheetah at the Kuno National Park? Where are all those now who were busy promoting the event (release of cheetahs into Kuno National Park) as a symbol of the power of the BJP government?"

India's image is being tarnished at the international level due to this. The deaths of these cheetahs are being talked about in the countries from where they were brought, he said.

Under the much-vaunted Project Cheetah, a total of 20 animals were brought from Namibia and South Africa to Kuno in two batches -- one in September last year and the second in February this year.

Since March, six of these adult cheetahs have died due to various reasons. In May, three of the four cubs born to a female Namibian cheetah had also succumbed to extreme heat. The remaining cub is being hand-raised for future wildling.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Samajwadi Party
Akhilesh Yadav
Kuno National Park
India News
Indian Politics
BJP
Madhya Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship

Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship

McDonald's opens airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

Ayodhya roof-top cafes to give great Ram temple view

Ayodhya roof-top cafes to give great Ram temple view

Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16

Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16

Na Dho Mahanor named 'sitafal' variety after Mangeshkar

Na Dho Mahanor named 'sitafal' variety after Mangeshkar

Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood debut?

Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood debut?

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Muslims in J&K work to make Amarnath Yatra successful

Muslims in J&K work to make Amarnath Yatra successful

Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video

Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video

 