Indira tried to throttle democracy through Emergency: Jitendra Awhad

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad has said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had tried to "throttle" democracy by imposing Emergency in the country.

He was speaking on Wednesday during a programme organised by 'Sanvidhan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti' in Beed city of Maharashtra.

"Indira Gandhi tried to throttle democracy by imposing Emergency. That time nobody spoke against it openly. But opposition started from Ahmedabad and Patna, and Indira Gandhi was defeated due to the power of the people," he said.

His statement comes amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Whenever a Hitler takes birth, he is scared of rationalists and students as they are rebels. It is because of this the students in JNU and other universities are being attacked," the Housing Minister said.

"The number of students opposing the incidents that pose a threat to the Constitution is not big at present. But the figure will rise in future," Awhad added.

"Neither a Hindu, nor a Muslim, but the Constitution is in danger. Whatever the BJP wants to do, let it do. Hold the tricolor in one hand and the copy of the Constitution in the other and oppose this conspiracy," he said.

Recently, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had created a flutter by claiming that Indira Gandhi used to come to meet yesteryear don Karim Lala in Mumbai. However, after criticism from ally Congress, Raut had withdrawn the remark.