Indo-Tibetan Border Police chief to head CRPF for now

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 31 2019, 17:09pm ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2019, 17:09pm ist
A 1983-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer, Bhatnagar retired on Tuesday after heading the CRPF for 33 months. He was appointed CRPF Director General in April 2017.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General S S Deswal has been given the "additional" charge to head country's largest paramilitary force CRPF as its serving DG R R Bhatnagar retired on Tuesday.

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Deswal, a 1984-batch Haryana cadre IPS officer, will hold the CRPF charge "till the appointment and joining of the successor or until further orders, whichever is earlier".

A 1983-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer, Bhatnagar retired on Tuesday after heading the CRPF for 33 months. He was appointed CRPF Director General in April 2017.

Officials said full-time chief for CRPF is likely to be announced by the government next week. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
CRPF
Ministry of Home Affairs
Comments (+)
 