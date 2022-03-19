Inflation set to go up, government must act to protect people: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday cautioned that inflation will rise further and urged the government to act now to protect the people of the country.
Asserting that inflation is a tax on all Indians, Gandhi said record price rise had crushed the poor and the middle class even before the Russia-Ukraine war began.
"It (inflation) will increase further as: - Crude > $100/barrel - Food prices expected to rise 22% - COVID disrupts Global Supply Chain," he said in a tweet.
"GOI must act NOW. Protect people," the former Congress chief said.
Retail inflation hit an eight-month high of 6.07 per cent in February and wholesale price-based inflation soared to 13.11 per cent on account of hardening of crude oil and non-food item prices, according to government data released on Monday.
The rise in crude oil and natural gas prices after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, has put pressure on the wholesale price index.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The obvious is official: Lewis Hamilton returns to F1
Bitcoin to the rescue: The role of crypto in Ukraine
‘The Godfather’ at 50: A cultural artifact
The charm of Shashi Kapoor in English films
The tale of two Batmen
Russians blocked at US border, Ukrainians admitted
Tracking the trail of Kali's elusive beast
Japan fears fox demoness after 'killing stone' breaks
Never too late for 'transformational' climate action
Dalai Lama makes 1st public appearance after over 2 yrs