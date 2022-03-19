Govt must act to protect people from inflation: Rahul

Inflation set to go up, government must act to protect people: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said record price rise had crushed the poor and the middle class even before the Russia-Ukraine war began

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 19 2022, 09:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2022, 09:49 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI file photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday cautioned that inflation will rise further and urged the government to act now to protect the people of the country.

Asserting that inflation is a tax on all Indians, Gandhi said record price rise had crushed the poor and the middle class even before the Russia-Ukraine war began.

"It (inflation) will increase further as: - Crude > $100/barrel - Food prices expected to rise 22% - COVID disrupts Global Supply Chain," he said in a tweet.

"GOI must act NOW. Protect people," the former Congress chief said.

Retail inflation hit an eight-month high of 6.07 per cent in February and wholesale price-based inflation soared to 13.11 per cent on account of hardening of crude oil and non-food item prices, according to government data released on Monday.

The rise in crude oil and natural gas prices after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, has put pressure on the wholesale price index.

Rahul Gandhi
Indian Politics
Inflation

