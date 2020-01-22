Inflation, unemployment may lead to starvation: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Inflation, unemployment may lead to starvation: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday slammed the Centre over economic issues, saying inflation and unemployment may lead to starvation in the country.

 He accused the Centre of diverting people's attention from real issues and said disagreement today was being taken as sedition.

"People are very concerned about what is happening in the country today. Disagreement today means sedition. Inflation and unemployment are there. They are the real issues, which may cause starvation in the country. But the government (Centre) is trying to divert people's attention from real issues," Gehlot said at a programme of the Youth Congress here.

"Unemployment disturbs law and order. Why loot, dacoity and rape are happening? Where people will go when there is no employment," he asked.

Reiterating his earlier stance, Gehlot dared the RSS to convert itself into a political party.

"The RSS should convert itself into a political party and merge the BJP with it. Then they should come out in open," he said.

The chief minister asked Youth Congress and NSUI members to participate in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's rally in Jaipur on January 28 in large numbers.

State Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot was also present in the meeting. 

