Infographic | How Cong, BJP fared in HP over the years

Infographic | Seat-share of BJP, Congress in Himachal Pradesh over the years

The case of Himachal is unique because either of the two parties form the government every alternate term

Diti Pujara
Diti Pujara, DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 05 2022, 18:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2022, 20:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 is a squarely bipolar contest between the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janta Party this year, as experts wait and watch if the state votes out the incumbent government in power and the Congress reclaims its stronghold in the state again.

A look at data since 1982 shows that Congress, even as it has given BJP a tough competition over the years, has seen its influence over seats wane in recent years while the BJP has gained prominence.

Over the years, the Congress has won more seats than the BJP however, the saffron party has steadily improved on closing in on this gap.

Read | Anti-incumbency in Himachal: A look at the alternating party trend in the hill state

Data shows that the Congress remained in power in Himachal in 1982 and won with a thumping majority of 58 seats in 1985. However, the BJP overturned this in 1990, winning the elections with 46 seats, reducing Congress to a dismal 9. In 1993, however, the grand old party reclaimed the throne with 52 seats and ever since the margin of difference between the two has reduced over the years.

