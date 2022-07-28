Initiate privilege proceedings, suspend BJP MPs who heckled Sonia: Cong to LS speaker Birla

Twenty-five Congress MPs on Thursday submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking to suspend BJP MPs, who heckled party president Sonia Gandhi inside Lok Sabha Chambers, after initiating privilege proceedings, claiming that she was subjected to verbal assault and physical intimidation.

The letter was signed by Congress Leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Chief Whip Kodikkunnil Suresh and MPs including Hibi Eden, Benny Behenan, MK Raghavan, A Chellakumar, Preneet Kaur, Geeta Koda and Jyotsana Mahant.

The Congress move, which was decided at a meeting of MPs at Congress Parliamentary Party office in Parliament in the evening, came as a post-adjournment chat between Sonia and senior BJP MP Rama Devi over demand for her apology over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s controversial remarks on President Droupadi Murmu turned ugly after Union Minister Smriti Irani intervened in the conversation and was seen gesturing at the Congress chief.

The letter described the incident as "unsavoury and uncouth" and said Sonia was subjected to "outrageous misdemeanour" by the ruling BJP MPs.

25 @INCIndia MPs write to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to move a Privilege Motion against BJP MPs who misbehaved with Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha chambers in Thursday @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/PwUdrMAaMd — Shemin (@shemin_joy) July 28, 2022

After the House was adjourned around 12 noon, the letter said, a large group of BJP MPs raised slogans against Sonia.

Sonia herself walked over to the "big group of MPs to enquire about the nature of the protest" and while she and BJP MP Rama Devi were engaged in a civil dialogue, a "big group of MPs (both male and female, including Cabinet Ministers) surrounded Sonia and subjected her to verbal assault and physical intimidation", the letter said.

The MPs said that the situation had come to such a pass that Sonia "could have been injured seriously". Finally, the letter said, it was women MPs of Congress and other Opposition parties who escorted Sonia to safety.

"Now we seek your intervention in sending the matter to the Privilege Committee as the unruly behaviour of those alleged members may warrant the suspension from the House," the letter said.