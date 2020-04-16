Instead of asking people to do things, Centre should take nine steps to fight COVID-19: Sitaram Yechury

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to follow "seven steps" in the fight against COVID-19, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday asked the government to implement "nine steps" on a "war footing", including a rapid increase in testing, procuring Personal Protection Equipment and a cash transfer of Rs 7,500 to all non-tax paying citizens.

Yechury also said the government must distribute food grains to all needy for free while procuring harvested crops at minimum support price and paying wages to all those workers who have registered with the rural job guarantee scheme under MNREGA, irrespective of whether there is work or not.

He said the lockdown period should have been utilised for conducting large-scale testing to identify the clusters where the pandemic is spreading in order to isolate and contain it. Testing, however, remains at a very low level, one of the lowest in the world, he said adding countries like South Korea managed to tackle the virus infection through large-scale testing.

"Three weeks into the lockdown, some of the biggest states in India are still not testing enough. We do not even have an accurate picture of the spread of the virus, without which no planning can be done. Is that why no one knows what data is the Centre basing its decisions on?...Instead of just asking people to do this and that, the Central government needs to undertake these nine steps immediately," he said.

Yechury also raised concern over the healthcare professionals not getting enough PPEs and said the government did not prepare itself to procure the kits, which is essential to ensure safety.

Another demand was raising the financial stimulus from the current 0.8% of the GDP to at least 5% of GDP. He said the financial package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in late March was "very meagre" and cited the examples of various other countries where they spend better proportions of GDP for the stimulus.

He has also demanded liberal funding of states, which are facing financial crunch following the lockdown, financially assist employers to protect workers from job losses and wage cuts as well as arrange the return of migrant workers to their homes.

"Today, in the Central government's godowns, there are 7.5 crore tonnes of food grains. The harvest season has started. Now, this huge stock should be released to the states and then distributed amongst the poor. That is the only way to stop starvation deaths," he said.

Yechury's demands came against the backdrop of Modi asking people to follow seven steps while announcing the extension of lockdown to May 3, including following social distancing, increasing immunity, and downloading the Aarogya Setu Application.