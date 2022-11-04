Interactive | How parties fared in 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections

The 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections saw the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerge victorious in a relatively close contest against the Indian National Congress.
The BJP secured a simple majority by winning 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly.
The opposition Congress followed closely behind the long-ruling saffron party with 77 seats. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Tribal Party bagged 2 seats. Three seats were won by Independent candidates while the Nationalist Congress Party bagged one seat.
The BJP has been in power in Gujarat uninterrupted since 1998.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube