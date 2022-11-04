Interactive | How parties fared in 2017 Gujarat polls

Interactive | How parties fared in 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections

The BJP secured a simple majority by winning 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly in 2017

Anna Fernandes
Anna Fernandes
  Nov 04 2022, 17:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2022, 19:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections saw the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerge victorious in a relatively close contest against the Indian National Congress.

The BJP secured a simple majority by winning 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly. 

The opposition Congress followed closely behind the long-ruling saffron party with 77 seats. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Tribal Party bagged 2 seats. Three seats were won by Independent candidates while the Nationalist Congress Party bagged one seat. 

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat uninterrupted since 1998.

Assembly Elections 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
India News
Gujarat
Indian Politics
BJP
Congress
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022
Gujarat Assembly Election
Interactive

