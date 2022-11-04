Interactive | How parties fared in 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections

The 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections saw the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerge victorious in a relatively close contest against the Indian National Congress.

The BJP secured a simple majority by winning 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly.

The opposition Congress followed closely behind the long-ruling saffron party with 77 seats. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Tribal Party bagged 2 seats. Three seats were won by Independent candidates while the Nationalist Congress Party bagged one seat.

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat uninterrupted since 1998.