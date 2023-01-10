Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has made it clear that he is interested in working in Kerala politics.

Talking to reporters at Kottayam in Kerala on Monday, he said that many were demanding he work in Kerala. He couldn't reject it. Hence he was interested in working in Kerala politics, Tharoor said.

Tharoor, who called on the head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Baselios Marthoma Mathews III on Monday, also said that he was not only meeting religious heads but representatives of various sections of the civil society.

The statement of the diplomat turned Thiruvananthapuram MP is likely to aggravate the unrest in the top-heavy Congress leadership in Kerala over Tharoor's bid to be in the limelight in the state. Tharoor has been calling on religious heads in Kerala over the last few weeks, triggering speculations that he was eyeing the Kerala chief minister post.

General secretary of the prominent Hindu Nair community G Sukumaran Nair said the other day that even though Tharoor was capable of becoming the Prime Minster his party colleagues won't allow it.